Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 763 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of YLD stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

