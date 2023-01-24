British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

About British American Tobacco

BTI stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

