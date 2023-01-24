Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $26.33

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NYSE:ANF opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

