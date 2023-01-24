Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) PT at $147.00

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE BABA opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,969,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

