Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) PT at $147.00

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABAGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BABA opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,969,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.