Brokerages Set AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AXA from €26.00 ($28.26) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AXA from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on AXA from €31.50 ($34.24) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

AXA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXAHY opened at $30.58 on Friday. AXA has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

