Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $27.58

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.58.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXSL. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $83,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Katherine Rubenstein acquired 3,359 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $80,044.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $80,044.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 3,481 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $83,822.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $166,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BXSL stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 51.09%. The company had revenue of $226.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.