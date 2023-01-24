Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $27.58

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXSL. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $83,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Katherine Rubenstein acquired 3,359 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $80,044.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $80,044.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 3,481 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $83,822.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $166,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 74.8% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 59.0% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 285.0% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 61,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at about $6,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 51.09%. The company had revenue of $226.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

