Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $103.00

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 37,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

BAH stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

