Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $302.17

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $252.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $349.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.