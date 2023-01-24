Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $302.17

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.17.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International
In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.9 %
CRL stock opened at $252.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $349.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.60.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Featured Articles
