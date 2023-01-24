Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $11.25

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBAY. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBAY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 165.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,665,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

