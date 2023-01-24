Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $47.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $35.04 on Friday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

