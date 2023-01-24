Brokerages Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) PT at $7.43

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

GRPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

Graphite Bio stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.38. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

