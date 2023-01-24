Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price at $69.50

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

KNRRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($81.52) to €69.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KNRRY opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. Knorr-Bremse has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

