Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $31.00

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

