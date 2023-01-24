Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Target Price at GBX 344.29

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 344.29 ($4.26).

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.58) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG opened at GBX 296.80 ($3.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £28.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,099.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.01. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.72).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

