Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price at $122.24

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 190.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock worth $17,059,059 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.