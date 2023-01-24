Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $390.09

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.10.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $392.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.80. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $394.40.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Articles

