Brokers Offer Predictions for Cigna Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the health services provider will earn $28.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $23.14 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna stock opened at $308.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.28.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

