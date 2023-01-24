Brokers Offer Predictions for Philip Morris International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.