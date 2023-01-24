Brokers Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.16. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.81 per share.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $298.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $658.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

