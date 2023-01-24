Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BAM opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

