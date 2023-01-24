Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

