Brookline Capital Management Comments on Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lisata Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.29) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.09) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.58).

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lisata Therapeutics from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of LSTA stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20. Lisata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.