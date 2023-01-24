California BanCorp (CALB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, analysts expect California BanCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.05.

CALB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in California BanCorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

