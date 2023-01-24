Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

