Cannell & Co. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 252,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 32,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 261,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.