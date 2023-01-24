Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.24). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.00% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 91,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 549,151 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.