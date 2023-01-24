CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $377.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.