CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.
CSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
CSTR stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $377.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.
