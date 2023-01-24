Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

