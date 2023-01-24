Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of CRDL opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.