Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CRDL opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.