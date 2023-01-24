Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 50,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NYSE CVNA opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.41. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $167.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $28,202,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
