Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $221,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,070. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 39.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 648.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

