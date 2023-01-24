Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

