Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $165.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.