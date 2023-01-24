CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

