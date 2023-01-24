Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $250.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,503,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,969 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

