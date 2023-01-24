Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 690,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.4 days.

CWSRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CWSRF opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

