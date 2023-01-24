Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $92.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

