China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Eastern Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CEA stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 77.07% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of China Eastern Airlines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

