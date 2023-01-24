China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
China Eastern Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CEA stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 77.07% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of China Eastern Airlines
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.