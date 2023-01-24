Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,246,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,951,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,812.33.

CMG opened at $1,597.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,487.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,521.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

