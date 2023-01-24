Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,812.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,812.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,597.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,487.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,521.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

