Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $223.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $230.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.01.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

