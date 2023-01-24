CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,957 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,814 shares of company stock worth $33,179,644 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

A stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

