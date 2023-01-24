CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,329 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. National Pension Service grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $298.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $658.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.52.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

