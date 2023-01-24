CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Datadog by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 964,400 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

