CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,596 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.51 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

