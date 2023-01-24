CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

