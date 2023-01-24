CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,330 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Price Performance

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

