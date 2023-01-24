CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $242.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

