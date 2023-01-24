Cim LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $453.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

