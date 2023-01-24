Citigroup Upgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to “Neutral”

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of NTLA opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 472,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

